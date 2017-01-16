Real Christian Men Do This

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

I recently read an article from Free Chapel's pastor, Jentezen Franklin, in Charisma. There he points out why the church currently has a lot less men as compared to the early church, during that time when men were very active and committed to the cause of the Gospel. He said that men like to be challenged, that men want straight talk. While I was reading, I realised one thing:

Real Christian men really follow Christ. And they don't just follow like what people do in social media now; real Christian men really follow Him hard.

Real Men Follow Christ Real Hard

I won't tone down what I want to say in this article, friends. The church needs real men today—real men who will stop at nothing to overcome the sin that Christ has already actually defeated; real men who will love Jesus and God and will show it in their lives.

These are the men who will be holy, loving, righteous, kind, strong, and faithful to their wives.

The book of Acts shows that the men in the early church are characterized by various things:

They love to pray;

They love to worship;

They love to talk about what Christ taught;

They genuinely love one another in purity;

They are unashamed to preach the Gospel;

They will pray for the sick no matter what people say;

They obey the promptings of the Holy Spirit;

They rejoice when people are saved; and

They do all these continually.

More than that, all of them have one common denominator: They have put their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, not in themselves. (see Acts 2:38)

Real Men Love God

The men of God in the Bible are no pushovers. They're very bold, strong, and courageous. Some of them are so unlike the men we see today.

Today's men have a problem with their temper. God's men might have had short fuses, but knew how to control their tongue;

Today's men pursue positions and careers. God's men pursued His will, Kingdom, and righteousness;

Today's men find it impossible to quit their bad habits. God's men are actually reformed men who've had various histories that would sound unbelievable;

Today's men long for applause and fame. God's men grew famous because they lift God up, not themselves; and

Today's men think that they are great. God's men know they're nothing apart from Christ.

Real Christian men love God and are not ashamed to show it.

Real Men Pursue Christ

Real Christian men are bold in their faith. They don't shrink from opposition to their love for the Lord.

David danced in praise to God with all his might, even if he would look ridiculous;

John the beloved stood by Christ on the cross, not fearing the public's possible scorn;

Philip the evangelist approached the Ethiopian eunuch riding a chariot, and explained the Gospel to him. He didn't even worry if he might be rejected or apprehended for approaching an official from out of nowhere;

Peter boldly proclaimed that he will obey God, not man; and

Paul was fearless against all opposition to his preaching and proclaiming of the Gospel, even if he was hurt, almost killed, or actually killed in the end.

For these men, living meant living for Christ, and dying meant seeing Him face-to-face in heaven. They loved Him and wanted nothing else but Him.

What about you, brother?