Prince George to attend Christian private school
Prince George will attend a Christian school in September, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have announced.
George, currently three-years-old, will turn four in July shortly before he starts at Thomas's Battersea in September. The £6,100 per term private school is a few miles from where the family will be living at Kensington Palace.
The preparatory school is Christian, its website states, and is 'open to children of all faiths'.
Pupils are discouraged from having best friends because it may lead to others feeling ostracised, the school adds, and the first rule is 'be kind'.
A statement from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, George's parents, read: 'Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education.'
The school's headmaster, Ben Thomas, said: 'We are honoured and delighted that their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen Thomas's Battersea for Prince George.
'We greatly look forward to welcoming him and all of our new pupils to the school in September.'
Currently based in Norfolk where Prince George goes to nursery at Westacre Montessori School, the family have announced they will move back to London as Prince William prepares to step up his royal duties.
Princess Charlotte, who will be two in May, is expected to start nursery in the summer.