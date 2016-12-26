Prince George And Princess Charlotte Attend First Christmas Day Church Service

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

For the first time, Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended church on Christmas Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended with their children a service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire.

Also in attendance were the Duchess of Cambridge's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and Pippa Middleton and her fiancé James Matthews.

This is the second time William and Kate have spent Christmas with the Middleton family.

After the service Prince George, who is three, was spotted enjoying a candy cane outside the church.

Meanwhile, the Queen missed her first Christmas Day church service in nearly 30 years, due to a heavy cold.