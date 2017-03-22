President Donald Trump to deliver important Liberty University Commencement Address

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

President Donald Trump Reuters

President Donald Trump is to deliver the important 'commencement address' at Liberty, the Southern Baptist Christian university in Virginia.

Liberty describes itself as the 'largest Christian university in the world' and the invitation to do the commencement address in May will be regarded as a significant endorsement of President Trump.

Trump said: 'I look forward to speaking to this amazing group of students on such a momentous occasion.'

Trump told CBN's The Brody File: 'Our children truly are the future and I look forward to celebrating the success of this graduating class as well as sharing lessons as they embark on their next chapter full of hope, faith, optimism, and a passion for life.'

Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr, who was one of the earliest and most prominent backers of President Trump during the campaign, said the students will have the chance to hear a 'champion of the average American citizen, including many who felt forgotten and neglected by the establishment'.

In a statement, Falwell said: 'It is a tremendous honor and privilege for any university to host a sitting US President, and we are incredibly grateful to have President Trump be a part of this historic day. Liberty has always been proud to provide its students with the opportunity to hear from successful professionals, including athletes, business leaders, ministers, entertainers, and politicians, regardless of their political or theological persuasion.

'This May, Liberty students will have the honor of hearing from a man who has succeeded in business and in politics, defying conventional wisdom to become the 45th President of the United States as a champion of the average American citizen, including many who felt forgotten and neglected by the establishment.'

Falwell, with his wife Becki, children and daughters-in-law, recently visited the White House.

Trump told CBN: 'I am proud to call Jerry Falwell Jr, his wife Becki, and their entire family my friends.'

Falwell told CBN: 'His supporters, including over 80 per cent of the evangelical community, are thrilled with President Trump's actions so far.

'The fact that the mainstream media and the Establishment (on the left and the right) remain in attack mode with their often baseless and dishonest claims against Trump is a sign that President Trump is doing a wonderful job.'

Trump spoke at Liberty's important Convocation event in 2012 and 2016. There was controversy in some circles after the last event, when he referred to 'Two Corinthians' instead of 'Second Corinthians', which is more usual in the US.

CBN News White House Correspondent Jennifer Wishon said: 'Accepting the invitation to speak at Liberty University as the commencement speaker is just the President's latest move with a nod to evangelicals.

'We can go down the list. One of his very first moves in office was to reverse the Mexico City Policy, which pulled back any US tax dollars being used to perform or educate about abortions overseas. He nominated a pro-life justice, Neil Gorsuch, to the Supreme Court and he's rolled out a plan to repeal and reverse Obamacare.

'Additionally, while he hasn't acted yet, the President has reaffirmed his commitment to repeal the Johnson Amendment that puts speech restrictions on pastors and churches. He made the commitment again during the interview he did with CBN News in January. He's also reaffirmed a commitment to help Christians overseas facing genocide at the hands of ISIS. On the religious liberty front, many Christians are still waiting for the President to issue some reassurances here at home – whether that comes in the form of an executive order or signed legislation – but it's clear he's not forgotten the huge swell of support he received from evangelicals in November or the promises he made.'