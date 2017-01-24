Persecuted Christian Group Free Burma Rangers Extends Helping Hand to ISIS Victims in Iraq

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Members of a Free Burma Rangers team work with Iraqi medics in treating wounded people at an improvised clinic. (Facebook/Free Burma Rangers)

Without a second thought to their own lives or welfare, a group of persecuted Christians from Myanmar, a Southeast Asian country formerly called Burma, answered God's call for them to travel to Iraq to help those who have been victimised by the Islamic State (ISIS) and help get them out of the ISIS-occupied city of Mosul.

Former U.S. Army Ranger officer David Eubank, who is also the leader of the humanitarian aid group Free Burma Rangers (FBR), told The Christian Post that a missionary friend in Kurdistan got in touch with him and asked for help back in 2014 when ISIS was on the rise.

The missionary asked Eubank if he could lead a mission to help thousands of Iraqis who have been displaced because of the violence in the region.

The FBR has been conducting charitable activities across Myanmar for over 20 years now. But after being called on for help, Eubank did not have second thought and quickly assembled his team for their new mission in Iraq.

He and his team faced financial challenges to get to Iraq. Moreover, the Myanmar military made it extremely difficult for them to leave the country. Eubank prayed to God for help, and the response was quick.

The following day, the Myanmar forces suddenly moved to another location, enabling the FBR team to leave the country. What happened next was a series of miracles.

"Once we got to another country, then we still needed to buy plane tickets out to meet that seven-day window, but we had no money. But my friend living in the United States bought them for us. But it also happened to be a holiday and everything was full, but we happened to get five seats," Eubank shared.

"There were a lot of different things happening that got us to Kurdistan, which we felt we had no place being [there]. But with all these miracles, it was like a sign that we were supposed to go," he added.

Eubank decided that the most important thing they could do was provide humanitarian aid to people in war zones. Iraqi Christians who return to their hometowns have found their homes in ruins and their churches destroyed. The FBR took care of providing food for them as well as caring for wounded Iraqi fighters.