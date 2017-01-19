Pastor Donnie McClurkin Says He Wants a Wife But Is Afraid to Fail at Marriage

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pastor Donnie McClurkin admits he's afraid to fail at marriage, and that's why he's been holding himself back in his relationship. (Facebook/Donnie McClurkin)

Does Pastor Donnie McClurkin have any plans to get married? The gospel recording artist of New York's Perfecting Faith Church, who was dating singer Nicole C. Mullen, said he actually wants to get married but is too terrified to do so.

During an interview with CBN, McClurkin refused to give any details about his relationship status. But he did say that having a wife would definitely fill a "void" in his life.

"God literally caused me to accomplish everything He purposed me to do — and more. I have a wonderful two children, love my boy, love my girl. The wife aspect is the void. That's the goal that I'm looking to fulfill in this last chapter," said McClurkin, who is a father to biological teenage son, Matthew, and adopted daughter, Michelle.

"Had I followed the principles of the Kingdom, I would be fulfilled at 57 with no void. You get dressed by yourself and you fly by yourself and you're in your room by yourself. The only time when you're with people is on the concert stage or preaching on Sundays," he said.

Fighting back tears during the interview, McClurkin said his relationship and lack of wife status are sensitive issues in his life. He then admitted that fear of failure is the only thing holding him back.

"I'll tell you I'm frightened," he said. "My fear factor has paralysed me from going forward in relationships and I think that this time I'm going to wade through the fear in order to finish my life."

"I don't want anything to fail. I hate failed relationships," he continued, adding that "fear is false evidence appearing real, and it appeared so real to me that I denied myself that."

However, McClurkin said he's currently at the stage in his life when he just wants to "go for it" and "go for the golden ring."