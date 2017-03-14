Part gig, part worship: Irish church gathers for Elvis Presley tribute

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

This Sunday saw an Elvis Presley impersonator leading a church service in Ireland. Reuters

A church in Ireland recently gathered for a tribute to a different King than Jesus – the rock and roll legend Elvis Presley.

200 congregants gathered at St Canice's Church, Eglinton on Sunday to hear Elvis impersonator Andy Rogers lead a worship service featuring music from Mr Presley, according to BBC News.

The event organiser, the Rev Paul Hoey, called the gathering 'partly an Elvis gig and partly an act of worship'.

The church altar was adorned with an American flag, while the opening song was a rendition of the spiritual tune 'Swing Down Sweet Chariot' that Elvis made popular. Hoey invited the audience to 'sing, dance, clap and enjoy the music' and 'be open to the message of the songs'.

The event was open to those of any faith tradition and denomination, and was apparently packed with attendees.

Hoey said: 'Last year I heard Andy Rodgers sing at a concert. As I listened it began to dawn on me how many of the songs related to the message of the Church.'

Elvis Presley was in icon of the 20th century, often known as the 'King of Rock and Roll', or simply 'The King'. He was a Christian whose music and style took much inspiration from gospel music.

The service included Elvis classics such as 'All Shook Up' and 'Blue Suede Shoes', and gospel tunes such as 'Take My Hand Precious Lord' and 'How Great Thou Art'.

Hoey said the success of the event may inspire more in the future. He said: 'It's proven so popular, who knows what's next? Maybe Johnny Cash.'