OnePlus 4 release date rumors: High-end smartphone coming in June
Fans are expecting OnePlus to release a new flagship smartphone – the OnePlus 4 (or OnePlus 5, as it might be named). OnePlus is known for its smartphones that boast of high-end specs at a selling price that won't bust wallets. Here are some rumors about it.
Rumored specs
PC Advisor reports that the OnePlus 4 will have some high-end specs that boast of top performance, at least on paper. The upcoming smartphone is believed to have the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 powering it and greatly outpacing its predecessor's SD821. It is also believed to feature up to 8GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage space.
It is believed that the OnePlus 4 will sport a 5.5-inch Quad-HD AMOLED display, and be supplied power by an ample 4,000mAh battery. It will run on the Oxygen OS, which is based on Android 7.0 Nougat, right off the box.
These specs are somehow supported by a leak on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, which alleges that, aside from the aforementioned specs, the OnePlus 4 will have up to 128GB internal storage space, make use of an AR/MR dual camera, and feature an all-glass body. It says, however, that the OnePlus 4 will have a smaller display at 5.3 inches, but one that boasts of 2K resolution.
Release date
TechRadar notes that the OnePlus 4 might be released sooner than expected, thanks to a leak coming from trusted gadget leaker Evan Blass. The leak, posted on Twitter, shows a photo featuring OnePlus' slogan "Never Settle." This teaser might be the OnePlus 4's wallpaper.
Some Twitter users, however, are quick to point out that the wallpaper design isn't exactly a teaser for the OnePlus 4 as it can be downloaded and used on existing OnePlus phones, particularly the OnePlus 3T. Blass didn't respond to this, though.
Should Blass' teaser tweet hold water, it means the world will likely see the OnePlus 4 by June this year.
