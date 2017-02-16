'One Punch Man' Season 2 Rumors: Saitama's Secret Revealed, Metal Knight To Go After Genos?
Fans of "One Punch Man" will be glad to know that the famous anime show is coming back real soon with its second season. The question, however, is that what will season 2 bring to viewers?
The first season of "One Punch Man" ended in 2015, leaving its fans hungering for more action. Thankfully, a tweet from the official One Punch Man Twitter page says Season 2 is coming, and is in fact under production.
So far, nothing is confirmed with regard to what will happen to Saitama and company when Season 2 airs. Rumors point to the undefeated protagonist meeting his match, him being defeated for the first time, and one member of the Hero Association turning bad and becoming a villain.
For those who don't know, "One Punch Man" is about the story of a man, Saitama, who became a hero for fun. After a period of immense training, he loses his hair and gains the ability to defeat an enemy with just one punch. Season 1 has shown him to be tremendously powerful.
For Season 2, however, some speculate that Saitama's life will be put in peril. This could probably be because he will face off with Amai Mask, who discovers the secret of his unbeatable power, reports Mobipicker. Now that Saitama's secret is revealed, it is expected that his life would always be in danger.
Another rumor is that Dr. Bofoi, otherwise known as the S-Class Rank 7 hero Metal Knight, will turn bad, fight Saitama, and be a part of the Monster Association led by Psykos. Drive Knight, another S-Class hero, warned Genos not to trust him because he is the "real" enemy. He might be right: Metal Knight might be interested in acquiring the cybernetic parts installed in the latter's body, Game N Guide reported.
Fans also believe that Saitama will be meeting his match in the person of Garou, Bang's former student. This face-off will happen if the anime will take on the manga "Hero Hunt" arc.
