One Key To Living Debt-Free

"The thief does not come, except to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly." – Jesus, John 10:10 MEV

The Christian life is one that's abundant and overflowing with much blessing. While others make the mistake of interpreting this as being financially rich and materially prosperous, the truth is that a Christian can be poor and yet rich, simple and yet extravagant, and financially challenged yet abound with generosity.

How could this be? It's simple, my friend. It's because the Christian is content with what the Lord has provided, is providing, and will provide. Yes, it's about contentment.

What Contentment Is

Contentment is defined as "the state of being contented," which means "feeling satisfaction with one's possessions, status, or situation." Those who are content with what they have feel satisfied and feel no need of anything more.

Some might make the wrong assumption that being contented means not having to desire more, or to aim higher than what you have achieved. This is wrong.

Contentment simply means being happy, satisfied, and contented with whatever you have, perhaps even as you wait or work for what you still don't have.

As a practical example, contented people are happy with their cars even if it's old, and don't feel the need to upgrade to keep up with the latest trends. Another example are those people who seem happy with black-and-white candy bar phones (yes, they still exist), and don't feel the need to purchase a smartphone to keep up with what's "in."

Being contented goes beyond mere physical or material possession. It goes deeper than that. Contentment is a state of the heart and mind that says, "I'm happy with what you give, God. Thank You."

What Contentment Isn't

On the other hand, contentment doesn't mean settling for anything less than what is best. If you have the capacity to purchase for your spouse and yourself a nice and comfortable bed to sleep in at night, and not sleep in that hard wooden bedframe, don't be stingy and deny you and your spouse some good rest. Also, don't be greedy that you'd purchase more than what you need.

The apostle Paul said of contentment:

"But godliness with contentment is great gain. For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain that we can carry nothing out. If we have food and clothing, we shall be content with these things. But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation and a snare and into many foolish and harmful lusts, which drown men in ruin and destruction." (1 Timothy 6:6-9)

Contentment Is Key

Dear reader, if we want to avoid incurring debt and live a debt-free life, then we should learn to be contented with what God gives us. While it's not bad to dream big and work hard to earn enough for some worthwhile pursuits, being contented will help us live stress-free and debt-free, without the need to borrow money for unimportant pursuits.