One Key Needed For God To Bless Your Marriage

Marriage is a sacred trust that is both fulfilling and enjoyable. Husbands and wives who are both committed to honouring the Lord in their marriage see Him blessing them constantly, and keep on thanking Him for blessing them.

Do you want God to bless your marriage, and turn it into something far better than what you have ever dreamed of? If you do, here's what you should do:

Be committed to your marriage according to how God wants you to.

Opening Doors Of Blessing

Friends, you don't have to do many things for God to bless your marriage. You don't have to try out a lot of mumbo-jumbo so that He will provide for your needs as a married couple, bless you with a growing and lovely relationship with your spouse, and allow you to see His goodness through all that you and your spouse will go through.

All that you have to do is to be committed to your marriage the way He wants you to be committed.

Here are some things God wants a married couple to do.

Prioritise marriage and be united as one – "Therefore a man will leave his father and his mother and be joined to his wife, and they will become one flesh." (Genesis 2:24)

"Therefore a man will leave his father and his mother and be joined to his wife, and they will become one flesh." (Genesis 2:24) Be committed to marriage no matter what – "What therefore God has joined together, let not man put asunder." (Mark 10:9)

"What therefore God has joined together, let not man put asunder." (Mark 10:9) Love and respect each other – "However, let each one of you love his wife as himself, and let the wife see that she respects her husband." (Ephesians 5:33)

"However, let each one of you love his wife as himself, and let the wife see that she respects her husband." (Ephesians 5:33) S ee each other as partners in God's purposes – " Then the Lord God said, "It is not good that the man should be alone. I will make him a helper suitable for him."" (Genesis 2:18)

Then the Lord God said, "It is not good that the man should be alone. I will make him a helper suitable for him."" (Genesis 2:18) Honour God by submitting to each other – "... submitting to one another in the fear of God." (Ephesians 5:21)

"... submitting to one another in the fear of God." (Ephesians 5:21) Be faithful to each other, protecting the sanctity of marriage by avoiding adultery and immorality – " Marriage is to be honored among everyone, and the bed undefiled. But God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterers." (Hebrews 13:4)

Marriage is to be honored among everyone, and the bed undefiled. But God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterers." (Hebrews 13:4) Celebrate your spouse and your marriage – "Enjoy life with the wife whom you love all the days of your vain life which He has given you under the sun; because that is your reward in life and in your toil because you have labored under the sun." (Ecclesiastes 9:9)

Invite God To Your Marriage Relationship With Your Spouse

Friend, I urge you to be committed to your spouse as an act of love for her and also as an act of love for God. Invite God into your marriage relationship with your spouse. Jesus was able to make a miracle for the newlywed couple in Cana of Galilee because He was invited to their wedding (see John 2:1-12). He can bless your marriage, too.