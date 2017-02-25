North Carolina Megachurch Cuts Ties With Boy Scouts Of America For Opening Its Door To Transgenders

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A member of the Boy Scouts of America carries the LGBT rainbow flag during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California on June 29, 2014. Reuters

A megachurch in North Carolina has just made a momentous decision that could further shake up the century-old foundation of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

The multi-site Manna Church of Fayetteville has decided to cut its ties with the BSA, WNCN CBS North Carolina reported.

The reason was left unsaid but was quite obvious: The church does not want anything to do with an organisation formerly exclusive to boys but one that has now announced its acceptance of transgenders.

Manna Church thus became the first religious organisation to sever ties with the largest Scouting organisation in the U.S. with more than 2.4 million youth participants and nearly one million adult volunteers.

"Church officials at Manna Church have been very tight-lipped about this decision. However, a Cub Scout leader told CBS North Carolina that Manna Church participation with Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts would end this coming summer," WNCN reported.

Advertisement

Last month, the BSA announced that it will begin accepting members based on their gender identity indicated on their application and not anymore on their birth certificate, thus opening the door for transgender boys to join, according to CNN.

The new policy took effect immediately.

Some religious groups have carefully weighed their reaction to the BSA announcement, which followed earlier announcements on the organisation's acceptance of gay Scouts and gay leaders, Crux Now reported.

The Mormon church was said to be "studying" the BSA's latest announcement, noting that the youth organisation has assured religious groups that they can organise their troops in ways consistent with their religious beliefs.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis said it was still "evaluating" the new BSA policy.

Despite the adverse reaction from some religious sectors, the BSA said it has actually received letters of support from a number of religious organisations including Reform Jews, United Methodists, Catholics, and Mormons.

"If a religious organisation declines to accept a youth or adult application based on their religious beliefs, we ask that they please notify their local council so that a unit open to accepting the individual can be offered as an option," said BSA spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos.