No charges to be brought in vicarage baby death case

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Holy Trinity Church, Freckleton.

No charges are to be brought in the case of the death of a baby at a vicarage in 2014.

There was a criminal investigation after an inquest into the death of Jonathan Percival was halted when a doctor told the hearing he could have survived if an attempt to resuscitate him had been made.

Ruth Percival, 30, gave birth in the vicarage in Freckleton, Lancashire, while on a downstairs toilet. Her father, Rev Jim Percival, at the time Vicar of Holy Trinity, tried to help. The baby was born with the umbilical cord around his neck.

Percival told police the child seemed 'sallow and lifeless' and was was 'obviously deceased'.

Blackpool Coroner's Court was told the baby could have survived for up to 15 minutes after delivery.

Advertisement

Percival and his daughter were arrested and questioned.

Prosecutors advised police last April there was insufficient evidence and to take no further action.

In a statement to the Press Association, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: 'The CPS has conducted a further detailed review of the evidence in the case of the death of a baby, Jonathan Percival, following the adjournment of the inquest and the referral of the case by HM Coroner Alan Wilson to the DPP.

'The CPS has concluded that there remains insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for a criminal prosecution. The further review included a review of the transcripts of evidence given during the inquest and an additional report which was commissioned from Dr Gottstein, a consultant neonatologist following the adjournment.

'The CPS has written to the Coroner to explain the decision and to confirm that the inquest can now be continued.'

A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was 'unascertained'.

Police were sent to the house after reports of a stillbirth.