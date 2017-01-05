Nigeria's Veteran Leaders Sing Hymn Of Peace – But For Some It Strikes A Sour Note

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A band of seven ageing Nigerian leaders have come together to sing a 'hymn of peace' for their troubled nation, in a move criticised by some on social media.

The unlikely grouping of men, all but one of whom are retired, has drawn scepticism not just over some of the singing voices, but more seriously over the inclusion of several former military rulers as well as leaders who are blamed for corruption and misrule.

The rendition of 'Oh God Our Help In Ages Past', composed by William Croft has become something of an internet sensation, which one social media user describing it as "epic".

Another, however, called it a "rogues' gallery". Among the men in the video were Yakubu Gowon, head of state between 1966 and 1975, who took power after a coup, and Oladipo Diya, a key official during the military dictatorship in the 1990s.

Other figures taking part in the hymn were the current vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and Ernest Shonekan, a former interim president.

A former vice president, Alex Ekwueme, sounded a contrite note in comments made when the singing was over. "In spite of the mess we try to make of the country, He manages always to rescue us when we get to the edge of the precipice," he said, referring to God.

That sentiment was backed by another former vice president, O Ebitu Ukiwe, who added: "I am grateful to almighty God for accepting us, despite the mess we have made of ourselves and the country."

However, Olusegun Obasanjo, a former general who was president from 1999-2007, said: "God created Nigeria as we are, and God doesn't make any mistake. We should thank God for that."

The New York Times quoted the author Michela Wrong, who has written several books on Africa, as saying: "It is comic but also despairing, as these men are the guys who should have sorted out Nigeria's problems and singularly failed to do so. The fact that they are appealing to God to save Nigeria shows that they failed to deliver the goods."

More comically, she added: "I am appalled they don't hold a tune better, coming from a nation of amazing singers. They are almost all off tune."

Bisi Alimi, a Nigerian human rights activist, wroteonTwitter: "Haha... Nigeria corrupt leaders singing 'oh God our help in Ages past' shows the disconnect and true irony of religion and stupidity."

Nigeria is Africa's most populous country, oil-rich and also the largest economy in the Continent. But it is also riddled with problems, from recession to an Islamist insurgency.

It is unclear whether the hymn of peace is aimed at just Christians or Muslims and others as well. Some observers have questioned whether there could be a "religious war" between Muslims and Christians in the country.

The video features a montage of settings including the presidential palace in Abuja and the National Theatre in Lagos.