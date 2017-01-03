Muslim Leader In Indonesia Faces Blasphemy Charges After 'Offensive' Comment About Jesus

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Rizieq Shihab, the leader of the Muslim protest against the Christian governor of Jakarta, himself faces charges of blasphemy after being filmed talking about Jesus. Reuters

The Muslim leader of a protest against the Christian governor of Jakarta for alleged blasphemy is now facing the same charge after a group of Catholics accused him of making an offensive comment about Jesus.

According to Asia News, Rizieq Shihab, the leader of the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) was seen in a video saying on Christmas day: "If God had a son, then who was the midwife?" He was apparently explaining why Muslims should not allow others to wish them a merry Christmas.

Members of the Indonesian Catholic Students Association (PMKRI) saw footage of the speech and decided to take Rizieq to court, accusing him and two others of blasphemy under section A of Article 156 of the Constitution. If convicted, the Muslim leader could face five years in prison.

PMKRI president Angelius Wake Kako said the religious feelings of Christians "have been hurt and humiliated", adding that every Indonesian "should respect diversity and not interfere in the private affairs of other religions". He continued: "Only Christians know the Christian faith. It is better for all those who do not have that knowledge to be silent."

Rizieq has said that the accusations of blasphemy are "misguided" and that the matter is "not sufficient for a police report". His group has also threatened to report the people who filed the lawsuit against him for defamation or slander.

Rizieq and his organisation are behind several mass demonstrations that have drawn hundreds of thousands of Muslims to Jakarta to protest against the capital's Christian governor, Basuki Purnama Tjahaja, known as Ahok.

Ahok – who is is ethnic Chinese and the first Christian in nearly 50 years to govern Indonesia's capital – is charged with violating blasphemy laws during a speech to fishermen in September.

Ahok reportedly cited a verse from the Quran that warns Muslims against taking Christians and Jews as allies. He is said to have added that due to Indonesia's transition to democracy in 1999, it was perfectly acceptable for Muslim voters to choose a Christian in the election for governor in February.

Ahok has denied the charges, saying that his comments were aimed at politicians "incorrectly" using the Koranic verse against him.

According to Reuters, an Indonesian court last Tuesday rejected the defense request to throw out the case because of too many irregularities. The next court hearing is scheduled for today and will be moved to an auditorium in the agriculture ministry, south of the city for security reasons, authorities said.

Blasphemy convictions in Indonesia almost always result in conviction, and the law has been criticised by Amnesty International for hurting freedom of expression and for targeting religious minorities.

Indonesia technically guarantees freedom of religion in its constitution but in reality only six religions are recognised and tough blasphemy laws control debate and target minorities.

Christians represent less than 10 per cent of the 250 million population.