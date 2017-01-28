Moving to a New Season in Life? You'll Need These 3 Things

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

When a new season comes in, everything changes. The surroundings change, the temperature changes, and the overall feeling in the atmosphere changes – not to mention the produce available in the market or in groceries. Flowers bloom in spring, start to dry up in summer, begin to fall in autumn, and stay hidden in the plant while winter is in.

But when winter is past, it's the season for the singing of the birds and the blooming of the fields once more – simply another opportunity to rejoice in God (see Song of Solomon 2:10-12). Isn't that exciting?

Seasonal Changes

Seasons change, and we should learn how to adapt to them. One thing that we should also notice is that when seasons change, our responses change as well.

For example, when winter comes, warm clothing is in. But when summer comes, we try to find the coolest possible clothing we could wear without baring our skin. Yes, we do adjust to it.

When we move to a different season in life, there are also adjustments that we have to make. Singles, who often go out alone or with a bunch of friends, start to go out with just one beloved person when they marry. Newly married couples learn to be patient with one another over time, and need to become more patient when the baby comes. O yes, there will be changes.

One Thing Remains

Yet, in all the changes, we are assured that one thing will never change:

"Love never fails ... So now abide faith, hope, and love, these three. But the greatest of these is love." (see 1 Corinthians 13:8:13 MEV)

Are you moving on to a new season in your life? Maybe you're getting married, or will have kids. Or maybe you're saying goodbye to that old job and are moving on to another job that's different from what you're used to doing.

Whatever it is, here are some things you'll need to have with you as you move from one season to another.

1. The Love of God the Father

The love of God demonstrated in Christ Jesus' atoning work on the cross sets us free from slavery to sin and the haunting guilt and condemnation that it brings. Know that if you are in Christ, you are a child of God who can freely approach your heavenly Father anytime, no matter what the season you are in.

"For you have not received the spirit of slavery again to fear. But you have received the Spirit of adoption, by whom we cry, 'Abba, Father.'" (Romans 8:15)

2. The Finished Work of Christ

Christ's finished work assures us that as we enter the new life that He gives to us, we will be totally free to live our call to be God's children and Christ's co-heirs. We can leave the past season behind and press on towards being made perfect in Him.

"There is therefore now no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus, who walk not according to the flesh, but according to the Spirit." (Romans 8:1)

3. The Indwelling Holy Spirit

Christ didn't leave us as orphans, for He has asked the Father to send us the Holy Spirit, the Comforter, to live in us. He possesses the same power that raised Christ from the dead, giving us hope that no matter what we go through we can make it through with flying colours. Let's trust in Him, follow Him, let Him pray for us, and allow Him to work in our lives no matter whatever we go through.

"Likewise, the Spirit helps us in our weaknesses, for we do not know what to pray for as we ought, but the Spirit Himself intercedes for us with groanings too deep for words." (Romans 8:26)

TIP: Stick to the Word of God. There you'll find God's heart, the full explanation of the finished work of Christ, and instruction on how to allow the Holy Spirit to work in your life.