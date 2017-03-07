Mother of ISIS-Executed Journalist Says She Was Moved By 'Loving' Support Of Pope Francis

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

US Journalist James Foley was executed by ISIS in 2014, with footage of the killing released online. Foley's mother has visited Pope Francis to thanks him for his support following her loss. Reuters TV

The mother of American journalist James Foley, who was executed by ISIS in Syria, has thanked the Pope for his support on a recent trip to the pontiff in Rome.

Diane Foley told Religion News Service: 'It was such a gift to be in the presence of such a holy man. I hadn't had a chance to thank him. For me it was profound.'

James Foley, 40 was a freelance journalist covering the Syrian civil war when he was kidnapped in Libya by ISIS in 2012. In 2014 Foley was beheaded, and the jihadist group released a graphic video depicting his execution.

His mother Diane Foley, a committed Catholic, said that she and her family had been deeply touched when Pope Francis called them to offer consolation following their loss.

'It was just very beautiful that he called to tell us how sorry he was and how we were in his prayers and how Jim had truly been a martyr,' she said.

'He was very loving. He was one of the good people, among the many hundreds of good people who lifted us up after Jim's death.

'He was one of the voices of love. I was just so touched.'

She visited the Vatican, Rome last week to thank the pontiff for his support. Foley, who has since established a charitable foundation in her son's memory, said her faith had helped her through her loss.

'Without my faith I don't know if I could have survived to be honest,' she said. 'It has carried me through. To have the head of the Catholic faith reach out to me is so humbling when you think of all the tragedies in the world.'