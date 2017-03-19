Mother of 5 transitions to become a man after only son became a girl — and husband says he's fine with it

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Erica turned Eric Maison (right) poses with her husband Les as they hold a family portrait taken before she and her son Corey transitioned into man and woman, respectively. The former Corey is the boy in red shirt in the family photo while the new female Corey is at left. (Screenshots/Facebook/Instagram)

Mother and daughter became father and son—and the real father is not bothered a bit.

If that sounds confusing, it's because it really is—but not to the Maison family from Detroit, Michigan.

The family's sexual revolution started four years ago when then 11-year-old Corey Maison told his parents that he actually identifies as a female and would like to transition into a girl, according to 9 News. Corey is the lone son of Erica and Les Maison, who have four other children.

Corey found strong support from his family, particularly his mother Erica who, it turned out, also felt differently about herself—a man trapped inside a woman's body.

Erica told 60 Minutes that Corey's decision to transition into a girl inspired her to do the same, but in the opposite direction.

Last year, Erica decided to likewise begin her transition into a man, changing her name to Eric.

Her son, who's now her daughter, decided to stick with the name Corey.

Erica revealed that even in her younger years she had long wanted to become a man. "When I was younger I used to wish for cancer so I would have to get a mastectomy," she said, adding that she "hated being pregnant." Despite this, she bore her husband Les five children.

Fortunately for her, she had a very understanding and open-minded husband.

Also speaking to 60 Minutes, Les said his wife turning into a man and his only son turning into a girl don't really bother him.

Although his wife Erica is now Eric, "I am still married to the same person I married," Les said.

"And that's fine ... As long as Eric is happy with the appearance, Eric will be happy with what's in her brain – or his brain," he added.

