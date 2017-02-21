Entertainment

Moonlight Star Speaks Of Abuse After Converting From Christianity To Islam
What I Learned At Soul Survivor's #NaturallySupernatural Conference
Trump Criticism Costs Southern Baptists Dear As Megachurch Withholds Funds
Not Ashamed Of The Gospel: How Paul Still Speaks To Us Today
Norma McCorvey: A Tragic Tale Of Putting Politics Above People
Fixer Upper Stars Launch New Wallpaper Range – 'They Completely Transform A Room'
Why I'm Uneasy About IKEA's Apology Over Catalogue For Ultra-Orthodox Jews
Broadcaster Defends Use Of 'Haunted Bread' To Describe Body Of Christ In Eucharist
Planning A Christian Wedding? Here Are Eight Tips
Why Lion Should Be Crowned King At The Oscars

Moonlight Star Speaks Of Abuse After Converting From Christianity To Islam

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

Moonlight star and Oscar nominee Mahershala Ali has spoken movingly of facing discrimination as a black man after converting from Christianity to Islam.

Named after the biblical figure Mahershalalhashbaz – the longest prophetic name in the Bible – Ali is nominated for best-supporting actor for his role as Juan alongside co-star Alex Hibbert.

Ali is nominated for best supporting actorYouTube / Moonlight trailor

The film's all African-American cast has won acclaim after the #OscarsSoWhite controversy last year. But Ali, who rose to prominence for his role playing Remy Danton in House of Cards, has spoken of the abuse he's faced as a black Muslim in the US.

Despite his Christian roots with his mother a minister in blue-collar California, Ali converted to be an Ahmadiyya Muslim.

'My wife stopped wrapping [wearing a head scarf] in New York, as she had so many bad experiences,' he said in an interview with the Radio Times.

Advertisement

'She didn't feel safe anymore.

'But I will say, if you convert to Islam after a couple of decades of being a black man in the US, the discrimination you receive as a Muslim doesn't feel like a shock. I've been pulled over, asked where my gun is, asked if I'm a pimp, had my car pulled apart.'

Although commissioned before the rise of Donald Trump, Ali says he is pleased the film is around now, after the President blocked all travel from seven Muslim majority countries and suspended the entire US refugee programme.

You can watch the Moonlight trailor below:

More News in Entertainment
  • tina-and-teddy-campbell

    Teddy And Tina Campbell Reveal How Sex Almost Ruined Their Relationship: 'God's Way Is Better'

    "Mary Mary" star Tina Campbell and her husband Teddy have started their new YouTube web series called "10 Minutes With Teddy and Tina," and in the episode "Back to Being Single," they bared their troublesome past and sex life.

  • a-scene-from-lion

    Why Lion Should Be Crowned King At The Oscars

    Lion is a beautifully told story about a five-year-old lost boy in India and his adoption. It's visually stunning and emotionally eviscerating. I believe not only that the academy should recognise Lion, but that you should see it too. I plan to avoid spoilers and will give away nothing that is not told to us in the film's trailer.

RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY