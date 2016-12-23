Meth and Heroin Addict Makes Incredible Transformation After Surrendering Herself to God on the Day She Got Busted

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Dejah Hall took this selfie with her grandfather before being arrested for possession of drugs. (Facebook/Dejah Hall)

It's truly amazing how God works even on the most hopeless individuals. Dejah Hall, 26, from Arizona, was once a meth and heroin addict who did not think she could ever escape the clutches of her drug dependency.

But after getting busted by the cops, Hall decided to turn her life over to God. Suffice it to say, the work He did on her is nothing short of inspiring.

Hall shared her transformation story on her Facebook page. "The top left is me in full blown addiction, I was a terrible IV user and like most, progressively got worse," she wrote as she shared two photos of herself during the height of her addiction. "The bottom left is me the day I was arrested [on Dec. 6, 2012] and coincidentally the day I finally surrendered to God!"

Hall told The Daily Mail that it has been four years since she became free from drugs. Her addiction started when she was only 17 years old. "I was partying with a friend and I took a pill for the first time and due to stress and issues at home it just went downhill from there," she said. "I was taking up to six prescription pills at a time every single day before I reached a point at 20 years old where I wanted to get off them."

She attended a methadone clinic to help shake off her addiction, but she missed three appointments due to the death of a friend's mother. "I was very close to her and was struggling with that, so I missed three days in a row — something you can't do. I was kicked out of the clinic so I ended up deciding to quit cold turkey and thought it would be okay," she shared.

But the plan was easier said than done. After eight days of not taking meth, Hall began having withdrawal symptoms. She was unable to move her hands and was constantly throwing up. A friend offered her heroin to stop with the meth withdrawals. She rejected it at first, but Hall found she couldn't get enough of it later.

"I couldn't stop. All I wanted to do was numb myself. I wanted it so desperately that nothing else mattered. Every minute of the day I just wanted to get high," she said.

As she came to rely on drugs, she began hurting the people she loved and cared for. "I was a monster in every way. I didn't care who I hurt — I didn't care about anything anymore. I didn't have anyone else or family to look to at that point," she said.

Things got so bad that Hall became disgusted with herself. She broke down and prayed to God, and she asked Him to save her. "I went back out to my grandpa and we took some pictures and I told him, 'Don't worry, I'm going to be okay,'" she said.

Hours later, she was arrested for possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. She decided once and for all that she would quit drugs. It was a difficult ordeal, but her resolved strengthened after her grandfather passed away two weeks later.

"My little sister told me he wasn't doing well but we did speak before he died and I told him I would never touch drugs again, I promised him I wouldn't. It was a very difficult conversation to have," she said. "I quit cold turkey in jail. I had a choice — you can still get drugs in jail — but I was done."

That promise saved Hall's life. She is now a mother celebrating her new lease in life, and she is constantly sharing God's work on her daughter every chance she gets.

"Now I have accepted Jesus into my life and I have a beautiful and amazing little girl who is everything to me," she shared. "I am becoming a minister as well and hope to one day have my own church."