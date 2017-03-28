Leading American evangelicals ask: 'How should the Church respond to Trump?'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Donald Trump at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. An evangelical conference in April will ask how the Church should respond to President Trump. Reuters

Leading writers and thinkers of American evangelicalism will discuss how to respond to the Trump presidency in the next convention of the Evangelical Press Association (EPA) in April.

The panel titled 'The Trump Administration: How Should the Church Respond?' will take place on April 11, during the EPA's annual convention running from April 9-11 in Lombard, Illinois.

'While many Christians supported the candidacy of Donald Trump for President, many did not,' said EPA Executive Director Lamar Keener.

'However, what matters now, regardless of one's position or party, is to determine the most effective and productive way for Evangelicals to move forward.'

The panel will be moderated by Christianity Today editor Mark Galli, and will feature panellists Katelyn Beaty, Christianity Today's editor at large; Daniel Darling, vice president of the Ethics and Religious Liberty commission; and Julie Roys, the host of the Moody Radio Network talk show 'Up for Debate'.

The popular evangelical speaker Ed Stetzer will speak in a talk titled: 'Trends in Evangelicalism, Politics, and Culture: Navigating the New Landscape.' The convention's opening speaker will be Charlie Dates, senior pastor of Chicago's Progressive Baptist Church.

Steve Green, the president of Hobby Lobby Stores, will also make an address. Hobby Lobby was caught in controversy in 2014 when it challenged a requirement that family-owned for-profit corporations fund insurance coverage for contraception, in the Supreme Court case Burwell v. Hobby Lobby. The Supreme Court ruled in favour of Hobby Lobby.

The EPA convention draws Christian media editorial staff and creative design professionals from across North America.