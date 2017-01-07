James Fortune Survives Car Accident, Says God Has Something Great Planned for Him This Year

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Gospel singer James Fortune is taken to hospital following a road accident. (Facebook/James Fortune)

Grammy-nominated gospel singer James Fortune, 38, who was earlier sentenced to five years probation plus five days in jail for physically abusing his wife Cheryl, was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday night after figuring in a four-car road crash.

Fortune was on his way to church when a female drunk driver hit his car, according to the Gospel Herald. Reports did not reveal where the accident took place, but Fortune's team provided several updates regarding his condition.

"Please pray for our brother James Fortune who on his way to church tonight was hit by a drunk..." they wrote on his Twitter account (@MrJamesFortune).

Meanwhile, they posted a photo of Fortune while he was lying down with his eyes closed on his Instagram account (@mrjamesfortune). "God spared his life and he is responsive. Pray for a speedy recovery. God Bless You and thanks for the prayers!" they wrote.

Fans' prayers really worked on Fortune because on Thursday, he posted a video message on his Facebook fan page and said that he is finally home from the hospital. "Still sore but I'm alive," he said.

Fortune then said the driver rammed into his car, which caused him to hit another car. Because he was caught by surprise, the singer's doctor said his neck could have easily been broken. He is grateful that God protected him throughout the accident.

"Thank you for all of your prayers, and all the love and support. [It] really meant a lot to me and my family. God is good. He is faithful. He gave me a notification of something great. God will do something great in 2017, and not just for me but for you too. God bless you, love you all so much. Keep praying!" he said.