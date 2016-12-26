ISIS Video Shows 2 Captured Turkish Soldiers Made to Crawl Like Dogs Before Burning Them Alive

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Two captured men said to Turkish soldiers await their death as fire quickly races towards them from behind in this screenshot from an ISIS propaganda video. (Screenshot/ISIS video)

The Islamic State (ISIS) has released a gruesome video showing two men, said to be captured Turkish soldiers, being taken out of their cage and made to walk like dogs in the middle of a desert before they were burned alive, The Daily Mail reported.

The two men standing barefoot with shaved heads are seen dressed in camouflage military uniform doused in petrol. They have leashes with one end tied to the collars on their necks while the other end is tied to a fuse.

One of three ISIS militants then ignites the fuse with the push of a button. The flames quickly make their way up the leashes, eventually reaching the two men.

The video shows the two men writhing in pain on the ground vainly attempting to extinguish the fire, but it spreads quickly on their clothes and bodies. They eventually lose consciousness and burn to death.

The 19-minute video titled "The Cross Shield" was released by an ISIS unit in Syria's Aleppo province.

It shows their executioner, who stands nearby, denouncing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and calling for "destruction to be sowed" in Turkey, according to The Gospel Herald, quoting the Arabic source Al Arabiya.

ISIS said the latest executions were in revenge for Turkey's involvement in the "war against Muslims," according to Russia Today.

The Turkish government quickly blocked access to Twitter, Facebook and YouTube within an hour of the video's release to ISIS terrorist channels.

According to Al Arabiya, the video was release came a day after 16 Turkish soldiers were killed by ISIS militants. The group was killed in a series of attacks around the Syrian town of Al-Bab on Wednesday that included three suicide car bombings.

The ISIS also released another propaganda video showing suicide bombings filmed with a drone. The group released its latest propaganda videos amid reports that they have already lost about 16 percent of the land they occupied at the beginning of the year.