Is The Peace Of Christ Missing From Your Family? If Yes, Here's What To Do

Pexels

"Peace I leave with you. My peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid." –Jesus, John 14:27 (MEV)

Peace is staying calm in the midst of a raging storm. We can go through all sorts of problems and still be able to stay at peace when we are in the Lord Jesus Christ. Since He gave His peace to us, we are assured to have peace in times of trouble wherever we are.

But what do we do when it seems like the peace of Christ is missing in our own home? Let's talk about that.

Peace That Stays Peaceful

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines peace as "a state of tranquility or quiet" or "freedom from disquieting or oppressive thoughts or emotions." Basically, it means that when we're at peace, there's no chaos or confusion in our minds. While worldly peace requires us to have no enemies or be without problems before it can be felt, the peace of Christ is felt even when we are faced with trouble.

When our families are at peace, there's an air of harmony and love that flows inside and through it. When the peace of Christ is the peace residing in our families, we experience the love of God, assuring all of us that no matter what we are going through, we're going to make it through.

Consider how Christ's peace differs from ours:

"So they took Jesus in the boat and started out, leaving the crowds behind (although other boats followed). But soon a fierce storm came up. High waves were breaking into the boat, and it began to fill with water. Jesus was sleeping at the back of the boat with his head on a cushion. The disciples woke him up, shouting, 'Teacher, don't you care that we're going to drown?'" (Mark 4:36-38 NLT)

Christ can rest easy in the midst of the storm because He is above it. We need to stop fretting and realise that our God is higher than any storm we can face, including the storms that threaten our family.

So what do we do when His peace seems absent from our homes? We invite Him in.

Bring Jesus To Your Home

Friends, the Lord Jesus is not called the Prince of Peace for nothing. We can't have His peace without Him. Hence, if we want His peace to rule over us, we will want Him to reign over us as well.

Bring the Lord Jesus into your home. Seek His face in prayer, so that His peace that surpasses all understanding may rule your hearts. Let His love be the love that defines how you treat each other at home. Trust in Him for all that you need – for He will never leave you nor forsake you, and He has overcome the world on your behalf.