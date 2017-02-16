iPad Pro 2 Release Date Update: iPad Pro 2 To Be Launched In March, Reports Say

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Despite its declining tablet sales, Apple is still making headlines among its fans, and currently the question is: "When will Apple release the iPad Pro 2?" Reports say it is pretty soon.

Reports say Apple will be releasing three new iPad models – a 9.7-inch model, a 10.5-inch iPad Pro model, and an upgraded 12.9-inch iPad Pro model. Famed KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said these new models will be released this year.

Although Apple saw a 22-percent drop in revenue in the past year with regard to its tablet sales, the Cupertino-based company says it remains committed and focused on releasing newer models that will hopefully make good with the consuming public, reported ValueWalk.

These new devices appear to be what Apple CEO Tim Cook refers to as the "exciting things" they are working on, MacRumors reported last week. Cook says the general public is greatly satisfied with the iPad Pro, and so he sees good things in store for the flagship tablet.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro model is rumored to feature an edgeless display with slimmer bezels, giving consumers a glimpse into Cupertino's design plans for the year. The 9.7-inch iPad and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, on the other hand, are believed to have the A10X processor powering them for great performance.

Mac Otakara, a Japanese blog, cited "reliable sources" as saying that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model will be featuring a True Tone display that allows the screen to adjust its brightness to match the light in the user's surroundings. It does this using four channels of light sensors.

Rumors also suggest that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro will have the 9.7-inch iPad Pro's 12-megapixel rear camera and the standard 3.5mm headphone jack. Reports point to a release in March, seemingly confirmed by the slow shipping time that might indicate a product refresh. Slow shipping times, however, may also be blamed to the supply chain.

Another iPad model, the iPad Mini, is reported to have a new model that will replace the iPad Mini 4.. Dubbed the "iPad Pro Mini," the 7.9-inch tablet is rumored to launch alongside the newer and bigger iPad Pro models.