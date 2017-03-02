Indian Clergyman's Anti-Women Rant Goes Viral

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A video of an Indian clergyman is causing controversy after it went viral, appearing to show him suggesting women should be 'drowned in the depths of the sea'.

It's not certain from the reports in India which church Father Sharlom is part of.

His six minute rant, which was recorded almost a year ago, but which has only been widely shared in the last few days, sees him rail against the way Indian women dress.

He says, 'Bible verses say, "those who provoke you into sin should be drowned in the depths of the sea, with a rock tied to their bodies." If you [women] arouse men, you're the sinner.' It's unclear which passage of Scripture he was referring to, but there is no quote which matches this in the Bible.

The video, which was shared on Facebook has prompted strong responses from Christians, women's groups and other individuals. Speaking on behalf of the Catholic Church, Father Paul Thellakkat in Kochi said, 'What that preacher has said is unwarranted. No priest has the right to dictate a dress code to women.'

Mail Online reports that, 'Father Sharlom was approached for comment but was reluctant to discuss the video.

He told NDTV, "I have not uploaded it and the video has been edited with vested interest," before reportedly hanging up the phone.'

India has a deeply problematic record on gender equality. The Times of India reported that in 2016, 'India rose 21 places in gender equality rankings, but it still stood at an abysmal 87 out of 144 countries evaluated by the World Economic Forum.