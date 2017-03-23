Entertainment

Huawei P10 Lite updates: Device up for pre-order from online retailers

Jiselle Pamela Tan

The Leica Dual Camera 2.0 is a feature of Huawei P10. The camera will not be included in Huawei P10 Lite, as the device is under the mid-tier category.Huawei

Huawei's mid-tier phone P10 Lite has been in shadows for the past week, outshined by the Chinese company's higher models, the P10 and P10 Plus. Nonetheless, fans who prefer owning a simpler device will be pleased to know that the P10 Lite may already be pre-ordered.

Last week it was announced that Huawei P10 Lite may already be pre-ordered beginning March 17, from retailers such as Vodafone, EE, and Carphone Warehouse. Those who will make reservations can expect to receive their orders on March 31.

On the EE website, the device is offered with a bundled plan of £30.99 per month, or about $39, locked in for 24 months. This plan comes with unlimited calls and texts, data, roaming services, and other freebies.

Huawei P10 Lite comes in a 5.2-inch display screen with 1920x1080 pixel resolution. It is powered by a Kirin 655 octa-core A53 chipset, along with 4 GB of RAM. The new device also comes with 32 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 128 GB through a microSD card. As for the graphics processor unit (GPU), a Mali-T830MP2 is dedicated for Huawei P10 Lite.

For the camera, Huawei P10 Lite carries a 12-megapixel main shooter with light-emitting diode (LED) flash and f/2.2 aperture, and is complemented by 8-megapixel front snapper. Since it is a mid-tier smartphone, Huawei P10 Lite does not carry the Leica Dual Camera 2.0 technology featured in Huawei P10, P10 Plus, and P9.

Huawei P10 Lite also comes with a 3100 mAh removable battery, a micro-USB port, and dual-SIM connectivity. It comes with Android 7.0 Nougat and emotion user interface (EMUI) 5.1 out of the box.

The smartphone is available in different color options such as black, gold, and white. In terms of costs, the price is set at £349 or about $370.

Earlier last week, Huawei P10 Lite was up for pre-order on Italian website Monclick, with shipment scheduled on April 11. Prior to that, the handset was spotted on TENAA in January and on a Dutch retailer website in February.

