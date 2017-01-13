How Reading the Book of Jude Can Build Up Our Faith

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Jude is a short letter written by Jesus' brother, Judah, who had at the time of his writing had become an influential teacher in the early church. It's message is concise and somewhat hard to appreciate because of the many references it makes to Jewish literature (such as texts of Enoch and the testament of Moses) that are not part of today's canonised Bible.

Jude, however, is still a necessary part of the Bible and has a powerful message for Christians today. The book is first and foremost a letter in response to false teachers who were going around teaching a message of licentiousness and thus destroying the foundation of faith for many Christians.

In his message, we are exposed to truths that still hold bearing today and remain as great reminders for us as we build up our faith. Here are three core messages in Jude that can help build our faith.

1. Jude Warns Us Against Licentiousness

Jude 4 New International Version (NIV) states: "For certain individuals whose condemnation was written about long ago have secretly slipped in among you. They are ungodly people, who pervert the grace of our God into a license for immorality and deny Jesus Christ our only Sovereign and Lord."

Jude was speaking against the message being spread by some people that it's okay to live in sin because Jesus had already forgiven all sin.

This message destroys our faith because it tends to put us, instead of Christ, at the centre and leaves the truth in us choked by the bondage to sin and its consequences. This serves as a reminder to us today to be careful of false teaching that will condone the sins that so obviously pull us away from God's presence.

2. Jude Encourages Us to Build Our Own Personal Faith

In Jude 20, it says, "But you, beloved, building yourselves up in your most holy faith and praying in the Holy Spirit."

While our faith is built up first and foremost by the inspiration of the Holy Spirit as we pray to Him, Judah emphasises that that doesn't mean we shouldn't do our part.

The building of our faith is not something we are to completely outsource to disciples, mentors and pastors. We have to do our part by building our own spiritual disciplines, reading the word individually and seeking God firsthand.

3. Jude Teaches Us to Love Others

Towards the end, Judah says to his readers: "And have mercy on those who doubt; save others by snatching them out of the fire; to others show mercy with fear, hating even the garment stained by the flesh." (Jude 22-23)

This is a reminder for us today to not just look to our own needs but also help others build their faith as well.

Proverbs 11:25 reminds us, "Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered."

It's not enough just to receive God's blessing. Our true purpose is to be a channel of blessing to others as well. As we continue to do this, our faith will grow along with the faith of those we refresh.