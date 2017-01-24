Hillsong's Brian Houston on Why It's Important for Christians to Praise God Not Just on Sundays

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A lot of Christians dutifully go to church every Sunday and worship God to their hearts' content. But Hillsong senior pastor Brian Houston believes praising God should not be limited to just Sunday, but every day of the week as well.

"Praise the Lord! Within those three words is the powerful beginning and foundation of a blessed life. It starts with knowing who God is and praising Him," he wrote on the Hillsong blog. "It means thankfulness — that is why we give thanks before a meal and start church with songs of praise."

While praising God every Sunday is all well and good, Houston said Christians should embrace it as a lifestyle and make it cover every aspect of their lives.

"You can praise God at any hour of the day, seven days a week — in the car, the shower or the middle of night. It isn't about singing a particular hymn or reciting a prayer — it's about a relationship with your Heavenly Father who loves and cares for you," he said.

Houston knows everybody has their own ideas of what God is like, and they communicate with Him based on their own perception. Those who see God as a rigid Father are sure to keep their distance, but those who view Him as their friend would probably enjoy a close and intimate relationship with Him.

But whatever their thoughts about God, Houston wants Christians to constantly touch base with Him. The more they do so, the more they will feel less alone in life, he said.

"Circumstances can begin to turn around when you start praising God. Not only does praise put Him in focus, but it also causes you to see things from a whole new perspective," he said.

Praising God is not just a ritual or a once-a-week event but more of a lifestyle of worship, Houston said. "It enables you to place your focus on God, and it changes your perspective of the circumstances around you," he assured.