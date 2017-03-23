'Hand of God' appears in the sky; netizens believe it's a 'miracle'

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

An image like that of a giant hand reaching up appears in the sky over Arizona. (Screenshot/YouTube/MrMBB333)

Christians are always on the lookout for any signs or messages coming from God. Hence, when a photo circulated online showing what appears to be an image of the hand of God, some people began calling it a "miracle."

The photo was shared in a video posted by the YouTube channel called MrMBB333. The uploader claimed the photo has not been edited, and that it was taken during sunrise in Arizona.

Some YouTube users expressed awe at the photo. "It's a miracle," one of them gushed. Another wrote, "Love the hand of God photo. Those of us who believe do not need a reminder, but in these crazy days it's nice to see He shows us His love. Thank you for the video and all your hard work."

There were some sceptics as well who believe the devil is playing tricks on people and that the photo is nothing but a "joke."

"Truth is, if the hand of God came through the clouds, you wouldn't still be standing, eh?? I believe God can use ANY medium to send a message, but the enemy is very clever indeed," one netizen commented.

"God is complete[ly] different from all [of] His creation. No one and nothing is similar to Him. God has no hand and we won't see God before the day of resurrection," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, blogger Scott C. Waring of UFO Sightings Daily believes that whether or not the image is "the hand of God," it can still be used as a positive sign for those who need it.

"This sunset photo looks like a giant hand reaching up. It's easy to take it as a sign since the outreached hand is often a sign of helping out others...a sign of love, caring and friendship," he wrote. "Since the abilities of angels and some aliens are in essence equal, its comes to reason that one can be the other, but this sign was meant for someone out there. It has purpose to it."