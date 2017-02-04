God Will Give You All That You Need — Just Do This

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

All of us desire many things like a new car, a bigger house, nifty gadgets, some nice clothes, and lots of food. And work for them we do.

In our pursuit of the good things that life has to offer, however, many of us fall into the trap of money and fortune. Many of us work long hours to earn extra cash for that new item, and sacrifice our relationship with family in the process. Many of us start looking to ourselves for the ability to acquire what our eyes desire – and lose sight of what truly matters: Our relationship with God.

Fatherly Provision

There's nothing wrong with working hard to earn provisions. In fact, God Himself told Adam after the fall that he will have to work so that he can eat the produce of the land. One thing we often forget, however, is that in Christ that curse has been lifted and replaced with the right principle: putting God first.

In Matthew 6, we find the Lord Jesus Christ teaching us this very powerful principle of putting God first in everything that we do.

First, we read about what our pursuit should really be:

"No one can serve two masters. For either he will hate the one and love the other, or else he will hold to the one and despise the other. You cannot serve God and money." (Matthew 6:24)

Here, Jesus talks about who our master should be. Will it be money, who can give us earthly benefits; or God, our very Father, who can give us the provisions that we need (including money) and more?

Second, we are given a wider perspective on the matter:

"Therefore, I say to you, take no thought about your life, what you will eat, or what you will drink, nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body than clothing?" (Matthew 6:25)

Here, the Lord expands our thinking by making us realise that life is not about what we want, what we need, and what makes us feel good. Life is more than just us – and really, it's more than just the days we are alive.

Third, we are told of the secret to this heavenly economy:

"Look at the birds of the air, for they do not sow, nor do they reap, nor gather into barns. Yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much better than they? ... Therefore, if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is here and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will He not much more clothe you, O you of little faith?" (Matthew 6:26, 30)

Here, the Lord Jesus tells us that God takes care of the seemingly insignificant things that humans don't even notice. If He is able to take care of them, how much more can He take good care of us! God's goodness is the secret to receiving all that we need and more.

Lastly, we are given the key to accessing God's provision for our lives:

"Therefore, take no thought, saying, 'What shall we eat?' or 'What shall we drink?' or 'What shall we wear?' (For the Gentiles seek after all these things.) For your heavenly Father knows that you have need of all these things. But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be given to you." (Matthew 6:31-33)

Here we are told to seek God first. We are to seek His Kingdom and His righteousness, and He will be the one to give us all that we need. Wow. We don't even have to think about ourselves!

Heavenly Priority

Friends, God's economy is freely available for those who choose to live for Him, in the all-consuming pursuit of His pleasures. We should seek to let His Kingdom come and to let His will be done on earth through us as we live.