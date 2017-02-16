Former Muslim Reports Hate Crimes On His Family After He Left Islam

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Faisal Bashir, a former Muslim who became an atheist claims he has been a victim of increasing apostasy hate crimes in the UK. Reuters

A former Muslim claims he has been a victim of increasing hatred after his 'apostasy' from the faith.

Faisal Bashir, 43 grew up in a 'moderate' Muslim family, but left Islam and became an atheist after he was disturbed by the messages of hate and intolerance he was hearing from local mosques.

He told Christian Today: 'When I used to go down to the mosque to pray on a Friday, I would hear people pray "give us success over non-Muslims".

'People would pray for the destruction of non-Muslims, and I thought, "That doesn't sound right."'

Bashir found himself increasingly put off by the hard-line views of some Muslims in his area. He was challenged by reading the Quran: '[it says that] Islam is a religion of peace. If anyone does not confess that, they must be beheaded. Where is the peace in that?' he asked.

Advertisement

When Bashir and his family had stopped going to the mosque, and made a complaint to the council about intimidation from local Muslims toward other non-Muslim neighbours, he began receiving abuse.

He told the British Pakistani Christian Association (BPCA) that men from a local mosque would come to his door attempting to convert him back to Islam. He was called an apostate and a betrayer of Islam, and would be shouted at in the street. Men who claimed to be 'Sharia Police' threatened to arrest Faisal and his family.

'Local Muslims started to threatened my wife and children and kept us awake all night.' he said.

'They often said Islamic prayers outside my home at high volume at times they knew my family and I would normally be sleeping.'

When he reported this to the police, Bashir says little action was taken. He was advised to move out to a more peaceful area. He did and is safer now, but he fears the problem is still ongoing in the area. Properties in the area, including the one his family left, are still vacant because access has been blocked off by 'non-driveable vehicles' in the area, he says.

Faisal Bashir was raised in a Muslim home, but left Islam when he increasingly encountered messages of hate. Faisal Bashir / BCPA

Bashir says this kind of abuse and extremism against apostates is widespread, and that many Muslims want to establish Shariah law in Britain, with people suffering as a result.

The tight community aspect of Islam and harsh warnings against apostasy means that many do not speak out about abuse they see or experience from other Muslims, Bashir says.

'Speaking against religious extremism is perceived as a sin – but it's the misuse of religion that is bringing the problems.'

Wilson Chowdhry, chairman of the BCPA, says: 'Attacks such as these of converts from Islam in the UK are not new.

'The level of hatred faced by Nissar Hussain, a Christian convert from Islam led to him being hospitalised for two weeks after he was attacked by two men with pickaxe handles in November 2015.'

He added, 'Nissar had his car smashed an average of six times a year for leaving Islam. He and his family were almost killed when a vacant house next door to his previous family home was set alight with intent to burn their home also. In November 2016 Nissar was forced to leave his home under armed guard due to the heightened risk to their lives in Bradford, where a very radical form of Islam is prevalent.'

Such abuses have led the BCPA not only to support those affected, but to seek further action with an inquiry at the national level to address the situation.

'Our work with Nissar which included placing him in a safe home and with many other victims of similar hate crimes including Faisal, has led us to initiate a report on apostasy and Islamic hate crime in the UK,' Chowdry said. 'Our report will be submitted as part of the [government's] current Hate Crime Inquiry and will hopefully stimulate a political debate on this growing social malaise in the UK.

'We will recommend amongst other things a review of the Racial and Religious Hatred Act 2006, Government Hate Crime Policy and Policing Guidelines which we believe should include a new classification for apostasy hatred.'

A petition to the UK government, which appeals 'to defend the rights of people in the United Kingdom to change their religion or belief without fear of persecution from any opposing individual or community', has now reached over 2,500 signatures.

The BCPA is undertaking a survey to hear from more of those who have been affected by apostasy hate crimes, details of which can be found here.

Chowdhry added: 'Police authorities and councils up and down the country do not understand the level of animosity that people choosing to leave Islam can face. Apostasy is an unforgivable sin in many schools of Islam. Sadly more radical Islamic teaching is rapidly permeating through western society meaning the perceived safety of the west is no more.'