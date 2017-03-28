Finding God when you're at a crossroads

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pexels

Have you ever found yourself facing a crossroads in your life? Maybe you have or maybe you are in one right now. The possible opportunity that lies ahead can be exciting but at the same time burdensome when we are left unguided on what road to take or what decision to make.

Your crossroads could be one that determines your career path or could maybe mean the start or end of certain relationships. Maybe God is putting you in a crossroads where you are faced with the decision to move to another place or stay where you are. The decisions you make when at a crossroads can alter your purpose and calling for the good.

The last thing you want to do in a crossroads, however, is to freeze. Sadly, feeling paralysed at a crossroads is very possible and could even be very likely when you don't feel guided in your decision-making.

When standing at the crossroads of life, the one thing you really search for is guidance. The wonderful news is that God promises to us that very guidance that we need to make not just the quickest decisions but the best ones as well.

Psalm 16:11 tells us, "You make known to me the path of life; in your presence there is fullness of joy; at your right hand are pleasures forevermore."

What a wonderful thing it is to know that even when we are faced with the biggest and most difficult decisions in life, God makes known to us the paths that will bring life. Some translations of Psalm 16:11 say that God makes known to us the path of "lives," strongly denoting that God desires abundance and blessing in the way that we are to go.

But it's often easier said than done to both trust in God and hear Him when we stand at a crossroads. How do we find God's guidance in making career decisions, ministry choices or relationship adjustments?

When it comes to finding direction and meaning, we can always reference back to Proverbs 3:5-6 which tells us, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths."

It all begins with the call to trust. This call to trust brings us into an attitude of faith. It's hard to listen to God if we don't trust Him because there can be instances when the ways he calls us into can be seemingly bad for us at first but only because the best is yet to come.

The questions we must ask ourselves are: Have we come to the highest level of faith and trust in our Lord and Savior? And do we put Jesus' agenda before ours at any point in time?

Jesus' call to us is first and foremost to follow Him.

When trust is present, then comes the acknowledgment of God's move—His sovereignty—over us. We are reminded of the beautiful plans of God to prosper us and give us welfare and hope.

When we acknowledge this, God will speak to us sometimes inaudibly. But a heart that is always willing to accept Him will always hear Him.