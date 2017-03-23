Far right 'will not succeed' in dividing us after Westminster terror: Christian Labour MP

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Attempts to divide the UK after Wednesday's terrorist attack 'will not succeed', a senior Labour MP and chair of Christians on the Left has said.

Jonathan Reynolds, shadow economic secretary to the Treasury, told Christian Today that far-right politicians 'will simply bring people together' if they try and use the violence to stoke fear.

Jonathan Reynolds was with his two-year-old son in the Parliamentary nursery when Westminster went into lock down. Reuters

He stressed a message of 'love and of unity' and said already people were trying to use the attack to further their own political ends.

'They will fail. They will simply bring people together. It simply brings people closer together,' he said.

'They will not succeed because they can't ever let them succeed.'

Reynolds was caught up in the attack on Parliament with his two-year-old son but was unharmed.

Thanks for messages. Not able to speak to anyone at present but we're doing okay here. Thoughts and prayers with those most affected pic.twitter.com/4PTYwF4ADL — Jonathan Reynolds MP (@jreynoldsMP) March 22, 2017

About to head home. Special thanks to the amazing staff at the Commons nursery. Hold those you love close tonight pic.twitter.com/pPlKl8jljW — Jonathan Reynolds MP (@jreynoldsMP) March 22, 2017

Speaking to Christian Today he went on to call on Christians to lead in uniting those scared after the biggest terrorist attack in the UK in more than a decade. He said Christians must stress the 'message of love and of compassion, of Jesus' today.

'I think Christians have a particular understanding of what it is to have a message of love and tolerance and bringing communities together.

'In many parts of the world where there has been conflicts it is Christians and Christian beliefs and Christian communities that are instrumental in bridging that divide and bringing people together..

'We have a message of reassurance,' he told Christian Today.

'It is about modelling your own behaviour. That is what Christians bring more than anything else.

'It is a message of love and compassion, the message of Jesus, that is what they have got to stress today.'

Reynolds was speaking as UKIP head Paul Nuttall told Christian Today the government should look into Saudi funding of mosques in response to the terror attack.