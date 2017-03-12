Dragon Ball Super episode 82, 83 spoilers: Goku and Toppo to fight; Goku searches for strong fighters to save Universe 7

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Goku and Toppo are all set to go head to head when Dragon Ball Super returns for episode 82 on March 19, but it looks like it's not going to be the event they were expecting.

Goku previously defeated Universe 9's Bergamo but Toppo, from Universe 11, is greatly offended by him and set on putting a stop to the cheeky Universe 7 fighter who he deems as evil and someone who's brought a whole lot of trouble on everyone.

The official trailer teases a gripping fight between the two and one that is certainly not easy for either party as they share similar profiles.

They certainly want to battle it out with each other and neither side is ready to let the other side take home an easy win.

But then the synopsis for the upcoming episode outlines an unexpected twist to the duel just as things are starting to heat up.

The Great Priest steps in before they can finish the fight and tells them to go head to head at the Tournament of Power instead.

Goku may have bitten off more than he can chew if all of the other universes follow through on Bergamo's threat and round up on him and the fighters from Universe 7.

In any case, Goku sets out to recruit the strongest fighters from Universe 7 for the tournament, something we will see in Dragon Ball Super Episode 83 on March 26.

The first round of the tournament will be battle royale style with 80 fighters from across the different universes battling it out. Whoever's knocked off the stage is out.

According to the episode spoilers, Vegeta will be among those Goku manages to recruit to the side, and future episodes will show Goku widening his search to add more fighters to his team.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 82 airs on Sunday, March 19 at 9 a.m. JST on Fuji TV.