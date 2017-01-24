'Does God Really Love Me?' Billy Graham Offers Words of Encouragement for Doubters

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Pixabay

One Christian was taught that God gets angry every time people sin. Since people commit sin constantly, that Christian grew up afraid that God is always upset with him and therefore does not love him anymore.

When he shared his concerns with Billy Graham, the evangelist tried his best to assuage his fears. "I want to assure you as strongly as I possibly can that God loves us! From one end of the Bible to the other, God repeatedly assures us of His undying love for us. God's words are true: 'I have loved you with an everlasting love; I have drawn you with unfailing kindness' (Jeremiah 31:3)," Graham wrote on his website.

But how else can people know if God truly loves them? Graham said people need only check out their surroundings to be assured of God's love. People can feel it in the beauty of His creation, His gift of human love, and His constant care for people's welfare.

However, the best proof of God's love is Jesus Christ. Graham said if God did not love people, He would not have sent His only son into the world to save them. "If God didn't love us, would Jesus Christ have given His life for our salvation? The Bible says, 'For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life' (John 3:16)," he said.

Yes, Graham cannot stress enough that sin is serious. He said it's something that Christians must never take lightly. But there is no denying that God loves His children in spite of their sins. Whenever believers find themselves doubting about God's love, they need only remember the story of Jesus Christ.

Advertisement

"Ask Him to come into your life, and then thank Him every day for His great love for you," said Graham.