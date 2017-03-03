Disney Animated TV Series 'Star Vs. The Forces Of Evil' Airs Its First Gay Kiss Scene

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The kissing scene in an episode of Disney XD's 'Star vs. the Forces of Evil' animated series. (Screenshot/Star vs. the Forces of Evil)

The Disney entertainment conglomerate has caved in to the LGBT agenda and decided to feature a same-sex kissing scene in its animated series "Star vs. the Forces of Evil."

That scene marked Disney's first on-screen gay kiss, according to Life Site News. The animated series airs on Disney XD, an American digital cable and satellite television channel whose shows are geared towards children and adolescents.

The gay kissing footage was featured subtly during a boy band concert scene in a recent episode of the show. In the footage, several people, including gay and lesbian couples, are seen locking lips while the band sings the song "Best Friends."

The scene has upset the Christian watchdog group One Million Moms. "This is the last place parents would expect their children to be confronted with content regarding sexual orientation. Issues of this nature are being introduced too early and too soon, and it is becoming extremely common and unnecessary," the group wrote on its website.

The group believes Disney should prioritise giving family-friendly entertainment instead of trying to be politically correct. However, this does not seem likely as Disney is also going to feature its first "exclusively gay moment" on the big screen with its live movie adaptation of "Beauty and the Beast."

Director Bill Condon said during an interview with Attitude Magazine that the gay character he was talking about is none other than LeFou (Josh Gad), the loyal sidekick of Gaston (Luke Evans).

"LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston," shared Condon. "He's confused about what he wants. It's somebody who's just realising that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that's what has its payoff at the end, which I don't want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."