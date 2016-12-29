Denzel Washington Tells Bishop T.D. Jakes That He Has Found a New Calling: Being Servant of God

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Actor Denzel Washington shares his thoughts with Bishop T.D. Jakes in the "TD Jakes Show" on Dec. 22, 2016. (Screenshot/YouTube/TD Jakes Show)

Highly acclaimed American actor Denzel Washington has found a new calling: being a servant of God.

Appearing as guest in the "TD Jakes Show" last week, the two-time Academy Award winner surprised everyone, including the host Bishop T.D. Jakes, when he boldly declared, "I'm in the service business now, I'm fine. I've done well. I don't need any watches and all of that. So I'm here to serve God, here to serve my family."

Washington—who celebrated his 62nd birthday on Wednesday, Dec. 28—said at this point in his life, he sees himself as someone who's more than just an actor and that he's now focusing on serving others, The Christian Post reported.

Washington spoke about his reenergised Christian faith in a video clip that has gone viral after it was shared by musician Jermaine Dupri on his Facebook page.

In the video, Washington discussed materialism, service and how his faith informs his values, Relevant magazine reported.

One of his statements that resonated well was when he said, "You'll never see a U-Haul behind a hearse. Whatever you have in life, you can't take it with you ... It doesn't matter what you have, what matters is what you do with what you have ... with what God has given you ...

"Who have you lifted up? Who have you made better? Today. That's what I'm about," Washington said.

Washington—who starred in iconic films such as "Training Day," "American Gangster" and "Philadelphia"—has been hailed as "one of the most powerful Christians in Hollywood" today because of his outspoken ways of expressing his Christian faith.

The renowned actor is the son of a former pastor of the Church of God in Christ, and has in the past credited his massive success in Hollywood to the influence of his father and the prayers of his mother.

The words Washington spoke during a church event in 2015 still ring a bell. In that gathering, he urged attendees to pray daily and maintain a spirit of gratitude. "Give thanks for blessings every day. Every day. Embrace gratitude. Encourage others. It is impossible to be grateful and hateful at the same time," he said, as quoted by The Gospel Herald.

"I pray that you put your slippers way under your bed at night, so that when you wake in the morning you have to start on your knees to find them. And while you're down there, say 'thank you.'"

Last May 9, Washington spoke to graduates of Dillard University, telling them to "put God first in everything you do."

"Number one, put God first in everything you do. Everything that you think you see in me and everything you think I've accomplished and everything you think I have... everything I have is by the grace of God, understand that. It's a gift," he said.