Entertainment

Man shot dead at Paris airport 'after trying to grab a gun'
Bangladesh police shoot suspected militant armed with explosives
You may be scared of us because we come from a place of violence. But we mean no harm
Gordon Brown sets out 'third option' for Scotland of more powers in bid to preserve the Union
Trump stands by claims Obama tapped his phones, despite denial by GCHQ
Should Christians be worried about three-parent babies?
Christian churches pledge funds to help Jewish community centre after wave of bomb threats
What Christians get wrong about sex and why it's time for a 'better story'
What does God think about beauty? These 6 scriptures explain
Former Queen's Chaplain Gavin Ashenden quits 'liberal' Church of England

'Criminal Minds' season 12 episode 17 spoilers: BAU investigates on two unsubs; Shemar Moore returns as guest star

Sheanne Aguila

The Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) investigates on two unsubs who are possibly operating at the same time in the upcoming episode of "Criminal Minds" season 12.

Titled "In The Dark," next week's episode will explore a murder case that involves two unsubs. According to the official synopsis, the team learns that victims in a new case who are killed in two drastically different ways are dumped in the same city. This leads them to suspect that two unsubs may be murdering their innocent victims at the same time. Also, in the episode, the BAU encounters various challenges as the team tries to make sure that Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is safe while in prison.

Showrunner Erica Messer recently caught up with TV Line and she hinted that the worst is yet to come for Reid. She shared that the brilliant BAU agent is not completely out of the woods yet. "There are a lot of internal and external factors that are yet to come in that storyline," she teased, "so hang on tight."

Meanwhile, a familiar face will be returning to the show for the May finale. Former cast member Shemar Moore, who played Agent Derek Morgan from 2005 to 2016, has been tapped to guest-star on the show for its final episode. CBS announced the casting in a press release, along with some details on how Moore will cross paths with his old teammates.

"In the episode, Morgan brings the BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) a lead in the case against serial killer and escaped convict Mr. Scratch, who has wreaked havoc on the team all season," said the network.

Advertisement

Moore left "Criminal Minds" last year as a series regular and his final episode delivered one of the show's highest ratings ever. Despite his departure, the actor previously said he is not closing his doors on a possible return to the program.

The 12th season of "Criminal Minds" airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on CBS.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY