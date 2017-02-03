Counter-Culture: 3 Ways To Stand For Christ In A Broken World

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"You are the salt of the earth. But if the salt loses its saltiness, how shall it be made salty? It is from then on good for nothing but to be thrown out and to be trampled underfoot by men. You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do men light a candle and put it under a basket, but on a candlestick. And it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father who is in heaven." – Matthew 5:13-16 MEV

As Christians, we are commissioned and commanded to be the salt that flavours this earth and the light that illuminates the dark areas of the world. We are called to go against the cultures of this world for we have an identity that is different from what the world gives; our identity is founded on our Saviour that is Christ.

The sad thing nowadays, however, is that many Christians appear to have "lost their saltiness," and have failed to "put their lighted candle on a candlestick." With this article, I hope to encourage all of our beloved brethren to bring salt and light to the world.

And yes, it shouldn't be that hard for you if only you are willing.

Standing For Christ

Here are some ways Christians can stand for Christ and bring salt and light to the world.

1. By Not Conforming To The Pattern Of This World

In keeping with Romans 12:2, we must strive to have our minds renewed by the Word of God so that we won't look and live like the world. Practically, following Ephesians 5:8-10 will also help:

"For you were formerly darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light— for the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness and righteousness and truth— proving what is pleasing to the Lord." (MEV)

2. By Exposing The Darkness And Bringing People Out Into The Light

Ephesians 5:11 tells us, "... do not have fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness; instead, expose them" (MEV).

If we are to shine the light of Christ for people to see where they are walking, we will do well to be honest and loving enough to tell them what they need to hear from us:

• If they're believers, they need to hear corrections and rebukes if they're in sin;

• If they're unbelievers, they need to hear the truth about sin, God's wrath, the God's provision for salvation.

We should do this in the spirit of Ephesians 4:15, which says we should speak the truth in love.

3. Best Of All, By Preaching The Gospel That Saves All Men

Most of all, we should never back down from spreading the Gospel of Christ, for it is the sole power that can save anyone from sin, death, hell, and eternal condemnation.