Church Of Sweden Is Losing Members At A Record Rate

Antje Jackelen, Archbishop of the Church of Sweden. Reuters

A record number of people are leaving the Church of Sweden, according to new figures. The statistics show 86,000 members of the Church left in 2016.

Given the population of the whole country is around 10 million, the drop in membership is significant.

The Church of Sweden formally separated from the state in 2000 and since then the number of Swedes deciding to sever their ties has increased. Despite this, official figures show 63 per cent of the population are members and pay the 'Church tax' accordingly.

Like many European countries, Sweden's Church was established by law for many generations. In neighbouring Norway, a similar separation between the state and the Church is taking place, with January 1, marking the formal 'divorce'.

A similar process of membership decline is under way in Norway, where thousands of people have been opting to leave the former state Church.

The Scandinavian Lutheran Churches have histories which stretch back to the Reformation and beyond and have played key roles in the shaping of their countries' history and culture. The future is looking much less certain, though, with the Church of Sweden predicting the fall in membership will continue for the next few decades at least.