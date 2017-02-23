Society

Family Of Missing Christian Woman In Egypt Accuse Police Of Complicity In Her Kidnapping
Donald Trump Has No Need To Apologise For Travel Ban, Says US Bishop Who Was A Refugee
What Makes A Great Sermon? 5 Tips For The Perfect Preach
Bishop Leads Charge For Church's 'Radical Inclusion' Of Gay Couples
Why Are Black Majority Churches Growing So Fast In The UK?
World Evangelical Alliance: It's (Sometimes) OK Not To Say God Was Jesus' 'Father'
Head Behind New 'Cut-Price' Private School Oversaw Christian School Branded 'Inadequate' By Ofsted
These Are 5 Qualities That Make A Great Pastor
Campaigners Against Antisemitism Call For An End To 'Israel Apartheid Week'
Bristol Cathedral May Remove Stained Glass Tribute To Slave Trader

Christians Divided Over Trump Trans Bathroom Announcement

andy-walton Andy Walton Christian Today Contributing Writer

Donald Trump signed executive orders on assuming office. Reuters

Christian leaders have been reacting to President Trump's attempt to rescind Obama-era guidance aimed at allowing transgender school students to use their bathroom of choice.

There had been speculation Trump would overturn the guidance, issued by President Obama in 2016.

The decision is highly controversial with campaigners on both sides reacting vociferously.

Dr Russell Moore, president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics and Religious Liberty Commission and one of the country's most influential evangelical voices, has released a statement in support of Trump's decision. 'I'm very glad to see the Trump Administration revoke these guidelines This move is good for parents and good for families,' it said. 'Children are not pawns of the state to be used to advance the latest fashionable "right side of history" cause. Christians must continue to insist that the worldview of the sexual revolution harms men and women and advocate for the inherent dignity of all.'

Moore's support is significant, because he has been an outspoken critic of Trump in many areas.

Advertisement

Christian voices are not united in their response, though. In a series of tweets, high profile Jesuit priest James Martin reacted in opposition to Trump's pronouncement. '‪#Trans‪ students endure so many indignities already. They should be able to use whatever bathrooms they choose. Its doesn't hurt anybody,' he wrote. The editor at large of America magazine continued, 'For Jesus, there is no "other." There is no "them." There is only "us." So we must be about openness, acceptance and inclusion. ‪#trans'

The move won't have any immediate effect because of legal challenges which are currently in process.

More News in Society
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY