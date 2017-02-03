World

The 10 Lessons Pastors Of Expanding Churches Have Learned
Siberian Man Builds Orthodox Church Out Of Snow
WATCH: Thousands Celebrate Bishop Of London's Farewell Service At St Paul's Cathedral
China Crackdown: Human Rights Lawyers And Christians Arrested And Tortured
Ukraine, Separatists Say More Civilians Killed In Eastern Flare-up
European Space Agency To Build Temple On Moon To Serve As 'Place Of Contemplation' For First Lunar ...
'Scariest' ISIS Chief Executioner Abu Sayyaf, Who Beheaded Over 100 People, Is Killed In Iraq Ambush
Why This Conservative Is Calling On Churches To Sever Ties With The Boy Scouts Of America
Kirk Cameron On Why Religious Liberty Is Good Even For Atheists
'Bringing Up Bates' Star Lawson Bates Shares Faith In New Album, Says Singer's Life Beset With ...

China Crackdown: Human Rights Lawyers And Christians Arrested And Tortured

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

Two human rights are believed to be the latest victims of China's crackdown on Christians and other dissidents after a charity claims they were tortured in custody.

Li Heping and another lawyer, Wang Quanzhang, were electrocuted several times with electric batons during their first six months in prison, according to the charity China Aid.

Christian pastor Yang Hua has been sentenced to two years in prison in ChinaChina Aid

They were initially arrested on January 20 2016 for "subverting state power" and remains incarcerated at the Tianjin Municipal Detention Center No. 1.

Li's wife told the watchdog he fainted several times due to the severity of the attacks.

Beijing reportedly considers the human rights attorney to be "more dangerous than Bin Laden", according to the Guardian

Advertisement

"Chinese say that they are living inside a prison," he said before his arrest. "If you are detained, you are in a smaller prison. If you are released, you are in a bigger prison."

The emergence of torture by the Chinese regime comes as part of a wider trend attacking Christians, pastors and churchgoers, as well as lawyers.

Zhang Xiuhong, a deacon at the Guiyang Huoshi Church in Guizhou province, was detained by local police in July 2015, according to China Christian Daily.

Last month Pastor Yang Hua, also known as Li Guozhi, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for "divulging state secrets" after he tried to stop officials confiscating his church computer files.

He has also been tortured, according to a local news site.

More News in World
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY