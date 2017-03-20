'Chicago Fire' season 5 episode 16 spoilers: Firehouse 51 will be taken hostage

The upcoming episode of "Chicago Fire" season 5 is anticipated to be intense, as the firefighters of the American drama television series become involved in a hostage-taking incident.

Last week, the television series aired a three-hour episode titled "Deathtrap," as it brought a crossover of all four "Chicago" series together. The firefighters dealt with some controversies and emotion-filled story. In episode 16, the firefighters will tackle yet another disturbance in the neighborhood.

Titled "Telling Her Goodbye," the official synopsis of episode 16 reveals that some gang members who are involved in a turf war will go to Firehouse 51 for refuge. However, their rivals will take control of the place and take the firefighters as their hostages. Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) will try his best to keep things in control as they wait for help to come, but the situation worsens when one of the gang members becomes wounded.

In a sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) offers to help the wounded man. She tells the crowd that she is a trained paramedic and she just needs to get supplies so she can patch up the wounded man properly. The leader of the gang agrees, but threatens her at gunpoint that if she does anything rash, she will be killed.

After which, Boden and the gang leader try to talk, while everyone else was asked to leave. Boden asserts himself that he is still in charge of his team, even if they are held hostage at Firehouse 51. He also tells the gang leader that if they behave properly, he will ensure that his firefighters will not cross the line. It is uncertain whether the gang leader consents to Boden's condition, but the look on his face shows that he seems to have no other choice.

"Chicago Fire" season 5 airs episode 16 on Tuesday, March 21, at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC.