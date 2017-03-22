World

Houses of Parliament in terror shooting attack: Man shot and police officer stabbed in Westminster

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

Westminster is in lock downReuters

A man has been shot in Westminster and a police officer stabbed in a terrorist incident inside the parliamentary estate.

As many as eight people are also injured after several were mown down by a 4x4 vehicle in a seperate incident at the same time on Westminster Bridge.

Police have said they are treating it as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Emergency services have secured the area and Scotland Yard have confirmed an unfolding incident but did not have any information at this stage. 

Kevin Schofield, reporter for Politics Home, said he saw a man approaching a police with a knife inside the grounds of the Palace of Westminser before there were 'several rounds of gunfire'. 

He told Sky News he heard a 'bang like a car crash' with reports suggesting a man ran through a security barrier with a knife in his hands. 

Several people are injured after being mown down in separate incident on Westminster Bridgereuters

MPs and staff have been to remain in their offices in the Palace of Westminster. The House of Commons sitting has been suspended and MPs told to stay where they were. 

The Prime Minister, who was in a voting lobby when the incident was reported, was ushered away by a plains clothing police officer. The Prime Ministerial car was later seen driving quickly away from the Palace.

Police are going through the Palace of Westminster floor by floor to ensure it is safe.

An emergency helicopter lands on Parliament Square to treat the injuredreuters

Westminster underground station has been shut after a request for the police.

Labour shadow leader of the House said MPs 'thoughts and prayers' are with those concerned.

Jonathon Reynolds, Labour's shadow treasury secretary and head of Christians on the Left, confirmed he was safe and told Christian Today: 'Whole area on lockdown. People in the offices, inside the Chamber.' He added: 'The situation on the bridge looks bad. Quite a few hurt.' He tweeted: 

This is a breaking news story. Please click refresh for more information. 

