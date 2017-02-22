Bristol Cathedral May Remove Stained Glass Tribute To Slave Trader

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Bristol Cathedral features a stain glass window of philanthropist and slave trader Edward Colson. Anti-racisim campaigners have lobbied for its removal. Bristol Cathedral/ Facebook

Bristol Cathedral may remove a prominent stained glass window dedicated to the slave trader Edward Colston following pressure from anti-racism campaigners.

The Very Rev David Hoyle, the Dean of Bristol Cathedral, has said he would consider removing the controversial tribute to Colston, The Telegraph reports.

Campaigners have previously called on Bristol's 150-year-old Colston Hall to change its name, with several artists boycotting the music venue in protest. Campaigners say that such institutions should not be connected with nor been seen to celebrate the life of a man who was a prolific slave trader.

Colston was deputy governor of the Royal African Company – which transported around 100,000 slaves from Africa and the Americas between 1672 and 1698. Thousands of slaves died on the passage.

The Rev Hoyle said: 'Opposition to slavery is dead simple. Slavery is wicked and evil.

Advertisement

'Removing the biggest window in the cathedral would be hugely difficult for me,' he said, noting that the move could cost 'many thousands of pounds'.

He added, 'If I can find a way of doing that, I would be perfectly prepared to have that conversation.'

Critics of the anti-Coslton campaigners say that the protests undermine the good the Colston did in his life, including his various philanthropic efforts in Bristol. The largest window in Bristol Cathedral depicts Colston's charitable works alongside his personal motto, quoting Jesus' teaching in the parable of the Good Samaritan: 'Go and do thou likewise.'

Colston Hall has said that it will consider a name change as part of its anniversary year renovations.