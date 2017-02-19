Boko Haram Has Murdered 100,000, Displaced 2 Million In War To Wipe Out Christianity In Nigeria

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A woman walks past homes destroyed by the Islamist group Boko Haram in Bama, Borno State, Nigeria on Feb. 20, 2014 when the Islamist militants killed 59 students in their sleep in an attack on a boarding school in northeast Nigeria . Reuters

The figures are mind-boggling.

Since the Islamic militant group Boko Haram began its campaign of terror in 2009, about 100,000 people have been killed, consisting of both Christians and Muslims.

Moreover, the jihadist group has displaced over two million people in Nigeria in its ongoing mission to eradicate Christianity in the region, Premium Times Nigeria reported.

The figures were released on Monday by Borno state Governor Kashim Shettima, apparently the first time such accounting of Boko Haram's atrocities was officially declared.

Boko Haram has been waging a relentless campaign of death and destruction in Nigeria since 2009, attacking government buildings, churches, and entire towns and communities, with the ultimate objective of driving Christians out of the country. Christians make up roughly half of Nigeria's population of over 173 million people.

Although Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari claimed that government troops dealt Boko Haram major losses in 2016, the jihadist group continues to launch sporadic attacks on both military and civilian targets.

In fact, last month, Boko Haram made it more difficult for government authorities to stop its suicide bombers by reportedly using babies cradled by female jihadists to attack civilian and military targets.

One such attack took place on Jan. 13 when two women suicide bombers disguised as mothers cradling babies were able to pass through a vigilante checkpoint before detonating the bombs they carried on their suicide vests, instantly killing themselves, the babies, and four other people, officials said.

Boko Haram has also been carrying out terrorist attacks using kidnapped girls as suicide bombers.

In December, Boko Haram reportedly used two young teenage girls to carry out a suicide bombing that left 56 people dead.

A previous report also noted that the jihadist group has destroyed at least 900 churches since its emergence.

Adding more miseries on the lives of Christians in Nigeria are the Fulani herdsmen who compose a radical group that is also waging a violent campaign against Christians. This year alone, the herdsmen have reportedly killed dozens of believers over alleged land disputes.