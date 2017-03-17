'Blindspot' season 2 episode 16 spoilers: Team meets Sandstorm insider; Kurt, Jane share passionate kiss in upcoming episode
An unlikely source helps the team find Sandstorm in the upcoming episode of NBC's "Blindspot" season 2.
Titled "Evil Did I Dwell, Lewd Did I Live," next week's episode will see the team capture an inside source that could lead them to Sandstorm. According to the official synopsis, with the help of Nas Kamal (Archie Panjabi), Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and Jane Doe a.k.a. Alice "Remi" Kruger (Jaimie Alexander) finally meet the source within Sandstorm. While in the process of finding new leads, the team will also reunite with and confront an old foe.
As the search for the mysterious organization continues, fans can expect more interaction between Ellen "Shepherd" Briggs (Michelle Hurd) and Kurt this season. "It's hard-hitting," Stapleton told TV Line. "Shepherd has been observing him since he was young, paid his tuition. . . . With that link, you're like, 'What's up, lady? What's going on?' That's what I love about our writers, how they throw the twists and turns in every week. It's a great story, and it's personal for Weller."
Panjabi added that when the show returns from its month-long break, a person who has been the team's enemy will be joining them. The mystery character will also be helping Kurt and his friends in their search for Sandstorm.
Aside from the Sandstorm story arc, there is also some good news for "Jeller" shippers. TV Guide reports the show's power couple Kurt and Jane will have another romantic moment this season. The pair will be together again sooner than expected and, as confirmed by the publication, they will be sharing a passionate kiss in an upcoming episode.
Last month, it was announced that UFC fighter Ronda Rousey will be joining the show as a guest star. Rousey will debut on the show's 20th episode where she will play Devon Penberthy, a female inmate who was raised in a working-class family. She is described as a tough and athletic woman who is an expert in fighting, but details on how she will cross paths with Jane and company remain under wraps.
The second season of "Blindspot" airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.
-
The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
A huge humanitarian disaster. The world turns a blind eye. Despotic rulers ordering the killing of civilians. Perilous crossings of the Mediterranean Sea.
-
Justin Bieber shares Christian message with fans at concert: 'Mark my words Jesus loves you'
The Word of God has truly touched the heart of Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber, so much so that he makes it a point to spread His message of goodwill every chance he gets.
- What Christians get wrong about sex and why it's time for a 'better story'
- What does God think about beauty? These 6 scriptures explain
- Girl aged 6 tells school friends how Jesus saves after mum gives up crime and drugs for Christ
- The Promise review: a film targeted by genocide-deniers is moving and timely
- Arrest Snoop Dogg for Donald Trump clown video, says Christian pastor
- How do you actually share your faith with a friend?
- Why is East Africa in crisis? The three key reasons famine is spreading across the region
- How Martin Luther transformed the Church – and the world
- Why don't Catholics eat meat on Fridays?
- Christian churches pledge funds to help Jewish community centre after wave of bomb threats
- These 7 turning points decided the history of the Church
- New threat to Christians? Pakistan asks Facebook to help crack down on 'blasphemy' online
- UN blames South Sudan government for famine, says it is still buying arms
- Turkey in furious 'holy war' threat after EU headscarf ruling: 'This is a clash between cross and crescent'
- Ex-Satanist turns born-again Christian: 'Today I rebuke the Satanic covenant by the blood of Jesus'