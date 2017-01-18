Society

Bishop Eddie Long's Daughter Calls Her Father 'Perfect' In Heartfelt Remembrance

Czarina Ong

Taylor Long pays tribute to her father, Bishop Eddie Long, posting this picture of them together on her Instagram page.(Instagram/Taylor Long)

Some people call him a Christian visionary while others call him a sexual predator. But for Bishop Eddie Long's daughter Taylor, her father was nothing short of "perfect."

Taylor wrote a touching tribute to his father on her Instagram account days after he passed away due to stomach cancer. "I love you Dad. Thank you for being perfect," she wrote. "I cherish every moment I've shared with you even up to your last breath. I don't blame God for wanting you back, I would too. Everything I do is for you, it's been my honor to be your daughter."

Even though her father's career had been marred by scandal after four men came forward and accused him of sexually exploiting them, Taylor still thought her father was the best Christian example.

"Thank you for being the greatest example of a wonderful father and husband. You kicked cancer's [expletive]! Job well done my angel," she added. For reasons unknown, Taylor's post can no longer be opened now.

Long died on Jan. 15 after a "gallant private fight with cancer," New Birth Missionary Baptist Church said in a statement, according to Charisma News.

The bishop shocked his congregation last August after he showed up with an emaciated body. He claimed then that his significantly trim figure was the result of a strict vegan diet.

However, some people expressed doubts on what he said. Towards the end of last year, Long started refusing to answer calls from his congregation.

Long's wife Vanessa issued a statement after he passed away, saying, "I am confident through my belief in God that my husband is now resting in a better place. Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he's at peace."

