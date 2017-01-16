Bishop Eddie Long Dies After 'Gallant Private Fight' With Cancer, Says Church

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Bishop Eddie Long, the controversial megachurch pastor from Georgia, US, has died aged 63.

He passed away after battling cancer, according to a statement on Sunday from New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, which he led since 1987.

Bishop Eddie Long faced allegations of sexual abuse in 2010. (YouTube Screenshot/Miz Justice)

The announcement was the first time the church had specified Long's "health challenge" after it said he was ill in September.

The pastor grew New Birth church from 300 members when he joined in 1987 to 25,000.

The statement said he passed away after "a gallant private fight with an aggressive form of cancer."

Long was known for his lavish lifestyle, as he drove around Atlanta in a $350,000 Bentley and flew around the world in a private jet, according to the Chicago Tribune. He lived in a $1.4million house with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

His later life was fraught with controversy after four men filed lawsuits against him in 2010 accusing him of seducing them while they were teenagers.

Anthony Flagg, Maurice Robinson, Jamal Parris and Spencer LeGrande all made similar allegations that Long had pushed them into sexual acts in exchange for trips, clothes and cars.

Long settled with his accusers in May 2011 but never discussed the details publicly. He denied wrongdoing.

Before his illness was announced in September, Long said his change in appearance - including dramatic weight loss - was due to a new vegan diet.

But iconic gospel singer Kim Burrell speculated Long was dying of HIV/AIDS.

Before the scandal Long's church hosted then-President George W Bush in 2006 as well as former presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter for the funeral of Coretta Scott King, widow of Rev Martin Luther King Jr.

"As I reflect on his life, I am especially remembering Bishop Long's support during some of the most difficult times in my life, the passing of my mother in 2006, and the sudden and unexpected loss of my sister in 2007," King's daughter, Bernice King, said in a statement Sunday. "During these devastating moments in my life, he was there for me and my family in many ways and I will forever be grateful."

Long's daughter, Taylor, wrote in an Instagram post:

"I love you Dad. Thank you for being perfect. I cherish every moment I've shared with you even up to your last breath. I don't blame God for wanting you back, I would too. Everything I do is for you, it's been my honor to be your daughter. Thank you for being the greatest example of a wonderful father and husband. You kicked cancer's ass! Job well done my angel."